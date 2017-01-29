Jan 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday
Sunday, January 29
Mainz 1 Borussia Dortmund 1
Freiburg 2 Hertha Berlin 1
Saturday, January 28
Bayer Leverkusen 2 Borussia Moenchengladbach 3
FC Ingolstadt 04 3 Hamburg SV 1
RB Leipzig 2 Hoffenheim 1
SV Darmstadt 98 1 Cologne 6
VfL Wolfsburg 1 FC Augsburg 2
Werder Bremen 1 Bayern Munich 2
Friday, January 27
Schalke 04 0 Eintracht Frankfurt 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 18 14 3 1 42 11 45
2 RB Leipzig 18 13 3 2 36 16 42
3 Eintracht Frankfurt 18 9 5 4 23 15 32
-------------------------
4 Borussia Dortmund 18 8 7 3 38 21 31
-------------------------
5 Hoffenheim 18 7 10 1 31 19 31
-------------------------
6 Hertha Berlin 18 9 3 6 26 21 30
-------------------------
7 Cologne 18 7 8 3 27 16 29
-------------------------
8 Freiburg 18 8 2 8 24 30 26
9 Bayer Leverkusen 18 7 3 8 28 28 24
10 Mainz 18 6 4 8 27 31 22
11 Schalke 04 18 6 3 9 21 20 21
12 FC Augsburg 18 5 6 7 15 20 21
13 Borussia Moenchengladbach 18 5 5 8 18 27 20
14 VfL Wolfsburg 18 5 4 9 17 26 19
15 Werder Bremen 18 4 4 10 22 38 16
-------------------------
16 FC Ingolstadt 04 18 4 3 11 17 29 15
-------------------------
17 Hamburg SV 18 3 4 11 15 35 13
18 SV Darmstadt 98 18 2 3 13 12 36 9
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation