Soccer-England's second-tier clubs back goal-line technology
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
Oct 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Saturday Saturday, October 6 Bayern Munich 2 Hoffenheim 0 Mainz 1 Fortuna Dusseldorf 0 Greuther Fuerth 0 Hamburg SV 1 Freiburg 3 Nuremberg 0 Schalke 04 3 VfL Wolfsburg 0 Friday, October 5 FC Augsburg 3 Werder Bremen 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bayern Munich 7 7 0 0 21 2 21 2 Eintracht Frankfurt 6 5 1 0 16 8 16 3 Schalke 04 7 4 2 1 15 7 14 ------------------------- 4 Borussia Dortmund 6 3 2 1 16 8 11 ------------------------- 5 Hanover 96 6 3 1 2 14 9 10 6 Fortuna Duesseldorf 7 2 4 1 6 3 10 7 Bayer Leverkusen 6 3 1 2 9 7 10 ------------------------- 8 Hamburg SV 7 3 1 3 9 10 10 9 Mainz 7 3 1 3 7 8 10 10 Freiburg 7 2 2 3 11 10 8 11 Werder Bremen 7 2 1 4 10 13 7 12 Hoffenheim 7 2 1 4 10 14 7 13 Nuremberg 7 2 1 4 7 14 7 14 Borussia Moenchengladbach 6 1 3 2 7 12 6 15 FC Augsburg 7 1 2 4 5 11 5 ------------------------- 16 VfB Stuttgart 6 1 2 3 5 12 5 ------------------------- 17 VfL Wolfsburg 7 1 2 4 2 13 5 18 Greuther Fuerth 7 1 1 5 2 11 4 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5-7: Europa League 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 7 Borussia Moenchengladbach v Eintracht Frankfurt (1330) Hanover 96 v Borussia Dortmund (1530) VfB Stuttgart v Bayer Leverkusen (1530)
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.