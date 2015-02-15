Feb 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 15
Hanover 96 1 SC Paderborn 2
Hertha Berlin 0 Freiburg 2
Saturday, February 14
Bayer Leverkusen 4 VfL Wolfsburg 5
Bayern Munich 8 Hamburg SV 0
Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 Cologne 0
Eintracht Frankfurt 1 Schalke 04 0
Hoffenheim 2 VfB Stuttgart 1
Werder Bremen 3 FC Augsburg 2
Friday, February 13
Borussia Dortmund 4 Mainz 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 21 16 4 1 53 9 52
2 VfL Wolfsburg 21 13 5 3 46 23 44
3 Borussia Moenchengladbach 21 10 6 5 28 17 36
-------------------------
4 Schalke 04 21 10 4 7 31 23 34
-------------------------
5 FC Augsburg 21 11 1 9 30 27 34
6 Bayer Leverkusen 21 8 8 5 34 27 32
-------------------------
7 Hoffenheim 21 8 5 8 33 34 29
-------------------------
8 Werder Bremen 21 8 5 8 35 43 29
9 Eintracht Frankfurt 21 7 7 7 39 41 28
10 Hanover 96 21 7 4 10 24 32 25
11 Cologne 21 6 6 9 19 24 24
12 SC Paderborn 21 5 8 8 23 35 23
13 Hamburg SV 21 6 5 10 14 30 23
14 Mainz 21 4 10 7 27 30 22
15 Borussia Dortmund 21 6 4 11 25 29 22
-------------------------
16 Freiburg 21 4 9 8 23 30 21
-------------------------
17 Hertha Berlin 21 6 3 12 26 40 21
18 VfB Stuttgart 21 4 6 11 21 37 18
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation