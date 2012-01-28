Jan 28 Results and standings from the Bundesliga
on Saturday
Cologne 1 Schalke 04 4
Bayern Munich 2 VfL Wolfsburg 0
Borussia Dortmund 3 Hoffenheim 1
FC Augsburg 2 Kaiserslautern 2
Hertha Berlin 1 Hamburg SV 2
Werder Bremen 1 Bayer Leverkusen 1
Friday, January 27
Hanover 96 1 Nuremberg 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 19 13 1 5 46 13 40
2 Borussia Dortmund 19 12 4 3 43 14 40
3 Schalke 04 19 13 1 5 45 24 40
-------------------------
4 Borussia Moenchengladbach 18 11 3 4 28 12 36
-------------------------
5 Werder Bremen 19 9 4 6 31 32 31
6 Bayer Leverkusen 19 8 6 5 26 25 30
-------------------------
7 Hanover 96 19 6 9 4 21 24 27
-------------------------
8 Hoffenheim 19 6 5 8 20 22 23
9 VfL Wolfsburg 19 7 2 10 24 36 23
10 VfB Stuttgart 18 6 4 8 24 23 22
11 Hamburg SV 19 5 7 7 24 33 22
12 Nuremberg 19 6 3 10 19 29 21
13 Cologne 19 6 3 10 28 40 21
14 Hertha Berlin 19 4 8 7 25 30 20
15 Mainz 18 4 6 8 24 32 18
-------------------------
16 Kaiserslautern 19 3 9 7 15 23 18
-------------------------
17 FC Augsburg 19 3 7 9 17 31 16
18 Freiburg 18 4 4 10 22 39 16
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, January 29
Mainz v Freiburg (1430)
VfB Stuttgart v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1630)