Sept 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 12
Bayer Leverkusen 0 SV Darmstadt 98 1
Bayern Munich 2 FC Augsburg 1
Eintracht Frankfurt 6 Cologne 2
FC Ingolstadt 04 0 VfL Wolfsburg 0
Hanover 96 2 Borussia Dortmund 4
Hertha Berlin 2 VfB Stuttgart 1
Friday, September 11
Borussia Moenchengladbach 0 Hamburg SV 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Borussia Dortmund 4 4 0 0 15 3 12
2 Bayern Munich 4 4 0 0 12 2 12
3 VfL Wolfsburg 4 2 2 0 6 2 8
-------------------------
4 Eintracht Frankfurt 4 2 1 1 12 6 7
-------------------------
5 Hertha Berlin 4 2 1 1 5 5 7
-------------------------
6 Cologne 4 2 1 1 8 9 7
-------------------------
7 FC Ingolstadt 04 4 2 1 1 2 4 7
-------------------------
8 Mainz 3 2 0 1 5 2 6
9 SV Darmstadt 98 4 1 3 0 4 3 6
10 Hamburg SV 4 2 0 2 7 9 6
11 Bayer Leverkusen 4 2 0 2 3 5 6
12 Schalke 04 3 1 1 1 4 4 4
13 Werder Bremen 3 1 1 1 3 5 4
14 Hoffenheim 3 0 1 2 2 4 1
15 FC Augsburg 4 0 1 3 2 5 1
-------------------------
16 Hanover 96 4 0 1 3 4 10 1
-------------------------
17 VfB Stuttgart 4 0 0 4 5 12 0
18 Borussia Moenchengladbach 4 0 0 4 2 11 0
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 13
Hoffenheim v Werder Bremen (1330)
Schalke 04 v Mainz (1530)