Sept 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 25
Cologne 1 RB Leipzig 1
Hoffenheim 2 Schalke 04 1
Saturday, September 24
Mainz 2 Bayer Leverkusen 3
Borussia Moenchengladbach 2 FC Ingolstadt 04 0
Eintracht Frankfurt 3 Hertha Berlin 3
FC Augsburg 1 SV Darmstadt 98 0
Hamburg SV 0 Bayern Munich 1
Werder Bremen 2 VfL Wolfsburg 1
Friday, September 23
Borussia Dortmund 3 Freiburg 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 5 5 0 0 15 1 15
2 Borussia Dortmund 5 4 0 1 16 4 12
3 Cologne 5 3 2 0 9 2 11
-------------------------
4 Borussia Moenchengladbach 5 3 1 1 10 6 10
-------------------------
5 Eintracht Frankfurt 5 3 1 1 8 5 10
-------------------------
6 Hertha Berlin 5 3 1 1 9 7 10
-------------------------
7 RB Leipzig 5 2 3 0 9 4 9
-------------------------
8 Mainz 5 2 1 2 12 11 7
9 Hoffenheim 5 1 4 0 9 8 7
10 Bayer Leverkusen 5 2 1 2 8 7 7
11 FC Augsburg 5 2 1 2 4 6 7
12 Freiburg 5 2 0 3 6 9 6
13 VfL Wolfsburg 5 1 2 2 4 7 5
14 SV Darmstadt 98 5 1 1 3 2 10 4
15 Werder Bremen 5 1 0 4 5 15 3
-------------------------
16 FC Ingolstadt 04 5 0 1 4 2 10 1
16 Hamburg SV 5 0 1 4 2 10 1
-------------------------
18 Schalke 04 5 0 0 5 2 10 0
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-17: Relegation play-off
18: Relegation