Oct 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 18
Cologne 0 Hanover 96 1
VfB Stuttgart 1 FC Ingolstadt 04 0
Saturday, October 17
Eintracht Frankfurt 1 Borussia Moenchengladbach 5
FC Augsburg 0 SV Darmstadt 98 2
Hamburg SV 0 Bayer Leverkusen 0
Schalke 04 2 Hertha Berlin 1
VfL Wolfsburg 4 Hoffenheim 2
Werder Bremen 0 Bayern Munich 1
Friday, October 16
Mainz 0 Borussia Dortmund 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 9 9 0 0 29 4 27
2 Borussia Dortmund 9 6 2 1 24 11 20
3 Schalke 04 9 6 1 2 12 9 19
-------------------------
4 VfL Wolfsburg 9 4 3 2 14 12 15
-------------------------
5 Hertha Berlin 9 4 2 3 12 10 14
-------------------------
6 Cologne 9 4 2 3 13 13 14
-------------------------
7 Bayer Leverkusen 9 4 2 3 8 9 14
-------------------------
8 FC Ingolstadt 04 9 4 2 3 6 7 14
9 SV Darmstadt 98 9 3 4 2 12 12 13
10 Borussia Moenchengladbach 9 4 0 5 16 16 12
11 Mainz 9 4 0 5 12 13 12
12 Hamburg SV 9 3 2 4 8 13 11
13 Eintracht Frankfurt 9 2 3 4 14 16 9
14 Hanover 96 9 2 2 5 8 16 8
15 VfB Stuttgart 9 2 1 6 12 19 7
-------------------------
16 Werder Bremen 9 2 1 6 7 14 7
-------------------------
17 Hoffenheim 9 1 3 5 12 18 6
18 FC Augsburg 9 1 2 6 8 15 5
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation