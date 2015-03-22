Soccer-India coach confident he has established core group
MUMBAI, April 5 India soccer coach Stephen Constantine is confident he has the nucleus of a side that will qualify for the 2019 Asian Cup and be competitive for the next five years.
March 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday Sunday, March 22 Bayern Munich 0 Borussia Moenchengladbach 2 Mainz 1 VfL Wolfsburg 1 Saturday, March 21 Cologne 1 Werder Bremen 1 Hanover 96 2 Borussia Dortmund 3 Freiburg 2 FC Augsburg 0 SC Paderborn 0 Hoffenheim 0 Schalke 04 0 Bayer Leverkusen 1 VfB Stuttgart 3 Eintracht Frankfurt 1 Friday, March 20 Hamburg SV 0 Hertha Berlin 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bayern Munich 26 20 4 2 70 13 64 2 VfL Wolfsburg 26 16 6 4 57 29 54 3 Borussia Moenchengladbach 26 13 8 5 37 20 47 ------------------------- 4 Bayer Leverkusen 26 12 9 5 45 29 45 ------------------------- 5 Schalke 04 26 11 6 9 37 31 39 6 FC Augsburg 26 12 2 12 33 34 38 ------------------------- 7 Hoffenheim 26 10 7 9 40 38 37 ------------------------- 8 Eintracht Frankfurt 26 9 7 10 49 52 34 9 Werder Bremen 26 9 7 10 41 54 34 10 Borussia Dortmund 26 9 6 11 34 33 33 11 Mainz 26 6 12 8 35 36 30 12 Cologne 26 7 9 10 26 32 30 13 Hertha Berlin 26 8 5 13 31 44 29 14 Hanover 96 26 7 6 13 29 42 27 15 Freiburg 26 5 10 11 26 36 25 ------------------------- 16 Hamburg SV 26 6 7 13 16 37 25 ------------------------- 17 SC Paderborn 26 5 9 12 23 50 24 18 VfB Stuttgart 26 5 8 13 27 46 23 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation
SAN SALVADOR, April 4 A high-profile El Salvadoran businessman, who is wanted by the U.S. government for suspected drug trafficking, was arrested on money-laundering charges on Tuesday, the attorney general's office said.
SAO PAULO, April 4 Chapecoense beat Atletico Nacional 2-1 in the first leg of their South American Supercup final on Tuesday as the game was marked by memorials to those killed in an air crash before the teams' scheduled Copa Sudamericana final last November.