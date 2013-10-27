Soccer-Carrick ponders retirement if no new United deal on table
March 3 Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick hinted he could call time on his career if the club do not offer him a new contract for the next season.
Oct 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday Sunday, October 27 Borussia Moenchengladbach 4 Eintracht Frankfurt 1 Freiburg 0 Hamburg SV 3 Saturday, October 26 Bayer Leverkusen 2 FC Augsburg 1 Bayern Munich 3 Hertha Berlin 2 Mainz 2 Eintracht Braunschweig 0 Hanover 96 1 Hoffenheim 4 Schalke 04 1 Borussia Dortmund 3 VfL Wolfsburg 3 Werder Bremen 0 Friday, October 25 VfB Stuttgart 1 Nuremberg 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bayern Munich 10 8 2 0 22 6 26 2 Borussia Dortmund 10 8 1 1 25 8 25 3 Bayer Leverkusen 10 8 1 1 22 10 25 ------------------------- 4 Borussia Moenchengladbach 10 5 1 4 23 15 16 ------------------------- 5 Hertha Berlin 10 4 3 3 17 12 15 6 VfL Wolfsburg 10 5 0 5 14 12 15 ------------------------- 7 Schalke 04 10 4 2 4 18 22 14 ------------------------- 8 VfB Stuttgart 10 3 4 3 20 14 13 9 Hoffenheim 10 3 4 3 25 23 13 10 Hanover 96 10 4 1 5 12 16 13 11 Mainz 10 4 1 5 15 21 13 12 Hamburg SV 10 3 3 4 23 22 12 13 Werder Bremen 10 3 3 4 9 15 12 14 Eintracht Frankfurt 10 2 4 4 13 18 10 15 FC Augsburg 10 3 1 6 11 19 10 ------------------------- 16 Nuremberg 10 0 7 3 11 19 7 ------------------------- 17 Freiburg 10 0 5 5 9 21 5 18 Eintracht Braunschweig 10 1 1 8 7 23 4 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation
March 3 Former Chelsea midfielder Dennis Wise has likened N'Golo Kante to club great Claude Makelele and said the 25-year-old's stellar performance is one of the reasons the London side appear to be cruising towards the Premier League title.
March 3 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is determined to produce his best form in the final three months of the campaign before he holds talks on his future at the Premier League club in June.