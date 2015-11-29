Nov 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 29
Bayer Leverkusen 1 Schalke 04 1
Borussia Dortmund 4 VfB Stuttgart 1
FC Augsburg 0 VfL Wolfsburg 0
Saturday, November 28
Mainz 2 Eintracht Frankfurt 1
Bayern Munich 2 Hertha Berlin 0
Hanover 96 4 FC Ingolstadt 04 0
Hoffenheim 3 Borussia Moenchengladbach 3
Werder Bremen 1 Hamburg SV 3
Friday, November 27
SV Darmstadt 98 0 Cologne 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 14 13 1 0 42 5 40
2 Borussia Dortmund 14 10 2 2 40 19 32
3 VfL Wolfsburg 14 7 4 3 23 15 25
-------------------------
4 Borussia Moenchengladbach 14 7 2 5 28 22 23
-------------------------
5 Hertha Berlin 14 7 2 5 18 17 23
-------------------------
6 Bayer Leverkusen 14 6 3 5 18 18 21
-------------------------
7 Hamburg SV 14 6 3 5 17 18 21
-------------------------
8 Schalke 04 14 6 3 5 18 20 21
9 Mainz 14 6 2 6 20 20 20
10 Cologne 14 5 5 4 15 18 20
11 FC Ingolstadt 04 14 5 4 5 10 14 19
12 SV Darmstadt 98 14 3 6 5 14 19 15
13 Eintracht Frankfurt 14 3 5 6 18 22 14
14 Hanover 96 14 4 2 8 17 24 14
15 Werder Bremen 14 4 1 9 14 28 13
-------------------------
16 FC Augsburg 14 2 4 8 17 25 10
-------------------------
17 VfB Stuttgart 14 3 1 10 18 35 10
18 Hoffenheim 14 1 6 7 15 23 9
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation