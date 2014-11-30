Nov 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 30
Eintracht Frankfurt 2 Borussia Dortmund 0
VfL Wolfsburg 1 Borussia Moenchengladbach 0
Saturday, November 29
Bayer Leverkusen 5 Cologne 1
FC Augsburg 3 Hamburg SV 1
Hertha Berlin 0 Bayern Munich 1
Hoffenheim 4 Hanover 96 3
Schalke 04 4 Mainz 1
Werder Bremen 4 SC Paderborn 0
Friday, November 28
Freiburg 1 VfB Stuttgart 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 13 10 3 0 32 3 33
2 VfL Wolfsburg 13 8 2 3 25 12 26
3 Bayer Leverkusen 13 6 5 2 25 17 23
-------------------------
4 FC Augsburg 13 7 0 6 18 13 21
-------------------------
5 Borussia Moenchengladbach 13 5 5 3 16 10 20
6 Schalke 04 13 6 2 5 21 18 20
-------------------------
7 Hoffenheim 13 5 5 3 21 21 20
-------------------------
8 Hanover 96 13 6 1 6 13 18 19
9 Eintracht Frankfurt 13 5 3 5 22 24 18
10 Mainz 13 3 7 3 16 18 16
11 SC Paderborn 13 4 4 5 18 22 16
12 Cologne 13 4 3 6 13 18 15
13 Hertha Berlin 13 4 2 7 17 23 14
14 Werder Bremen 13 3 4 6 18 26 13
15 Freiburg 13 2 6 5 14 20 12
-------------------------
16 VfB Stuttgart 13 3 3 7 18 27 12
-------------------------
17 Hamburg SV 13 3 3 7 7 17 12
18 Borussia Dortmund 13 3 2 8 14 21 11
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation