March 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from
the Bundesliga on Sunday
Schalke 04 3 Hamburg SV 1
Werder Bremen 3 Hanover 96 0
Saturday, March 10
Cologne 1 Hertha Berlin 0
Bayern Munich 7 Hoffenheim 1
Borussia Moenchengladbach 0 Freiburg 0
FC Augsburg 0 Borussia Dortmund 0
Mainz 2 Nuremberg 1
VfL Wolfsburg 3 Bayer Leverkusen 2
Friday, March 9
VfB Stuttgart 0 Kaiserslautern 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Borussia Dortmund 25 17 5 3 52 16 56
2 Bayern Munich 25 16 3 6 58 17 51
3 Borussia Moenchengladbach 25 14 6 5 37 15 48
-------------------------
4 Schalke 04 25 15 2 8 54 33 47
-------------------------
5 Bayer Leverkusen 25 11 7 7 38 32 40
6 Werder Bremen 25 11 6 8 40 38 39
-------------------------
7 Hanover 96 25 8 11 6 30 35 35
-------------------------
8 VfB Stuttgart 25 9 6 10 41 33 33
9 Nuremberg 25 9 4 12 24 34 31
10 VfL Wolfsburg 25 9 4 12 31 46 31
11 Mainz 25 7 9 9 37 39 30
12 Hoffenheim 25 7 9 9 28 35 30
13 Cologne 25 8 4 13 32 46 28
14 Hamburg SV 25 6 9 10 29 45 27
15 FC Augsburg 25 4 11 10 25 39 23
-------------------------
16 Hertha Berlin 25 5 8 12 26 41 23
-------------------------
17 Freiburg 25 5 7 13 30 52 22
18 Kaiserslautern 25 3 11 11 16 32 20
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation