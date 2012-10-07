Oct 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 7
Borussia Moenchengladbach 2 Eintracht Frankfurt 0
Hanover 96 1 Borussia Dortmund 1
VfB Stuttgart 2 Bayer Leverkusen 2
Saturday, October 6
Bayern Munich 2 Hoffenheim 0
Mainz 1 Fortuna Dusseldorf 0
Greuther Fuerth 0 Hamburg SV 1
Freiburg 3 Nuremberg 0
Schalke 04 3 VfL Wolfsburg 0
Friday, October 5
FC Augsburg 3 Werder Bremen 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 7 7 0 0 21 2 21
2 Eintracht Frankfurt 7 5 1 1 16 10 16
3 Schalke 04 7 4 2 1 15 7 14
-------------------------
4 Borussia Dortmund 7 3 3 1 17 9 12
-------------------------
5 Hanover 96 7 3 2 2 15 10 11
6 Bayer Leverkusen 7 3 2 2 11 9 11
7 Fortuna Duesseldorf 7 2 4 1 6 3 10
-------------------------
8 Hamburg SV 7 3 1 3 9 10 10
9 Mainz 7 3 1 3 7 8 10
10 Borussia Moenchengladbach 7 2 3 2 9 12 9
11 Freiburg 7 2 2 3 11 10 8
12 Werder Bremen 7 2 1 4 10 13 7
13 Hoffenheim 7 2 1 4 10 14 7
14 Nuremberg 7 2 1 4 7 14 7
15 VfB Stuttgart 7 1 3 3 7 14 6
-------------------------
16 FC Augsburg 7 1 2 4 5 11 5
-------------------------
17 VfL Wolfsburg 7 1 2 4 2 13 5
18 Greuther Fuerth 7 1 1 5 2 11 4
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-7: Europa League
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation