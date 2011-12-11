Dec 11 Bundesliga results and standings on
Sunday.
Borussia Dortmund 1 Kaiserslautern 1
VfB Stuttgart 1 Bayern Munich 2
Played on Saturday
Cologne 4 Freiburg 0
Nuremberg 0 Hoffenheim 2
FC Augsburg 1 Borussia Moenchengladbach 0
Mainz 0 Hamburg SV 0
Hanover 96 0 Bayer Leverkusen 0
Werder Bremen 4 VfL Wolfsburg 1
Played on Friday
Hertha Berlin 1 Schalke 04 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 16 11 1 4 40 10 34
2 Borussia Dortmund 16 9 4 3 31 11 31
3 Schalke 04 16 10 1 5 33 22 31
-------------------------
4 Borussia Moenchengladbach 16 9 3 4 24 11 30
-------------------------
5 Werder Bremen 16 9 2 5 30 26 29
6 Bayer Leverkusen 16 7 5 4 22 19 26
-------------------------
7 VfB Stuttgart 16 6 4 6 23 19 22
-------------------------
8 Hanover 96 16 5 7 4 19 23 22
9 Hoffenheim 16 6 3 7 18 18 21
10 Cologne 15 6 2 7 26 31 20
11 Hertha Berlin 16 4 7 5 23 25 19
12 Hamburg SV 16 4 6 6 20 26 18
13 Mainz 15 4 5 6 21 27 17
14 VfL Wolfsburg 16 5 2 9 22 34 17
15 Kaiserslautern 16 3 6 7 12 20 15
-------------------------
16 Nuremberg 16 4 3 9 14 28 15
-------------------------
17 FC Augsburg 16 3 5 8 14 27 14
18 Freiburg 16 3 4 9 20 35 13
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
