April 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 23
Freiburg 2 Bayer Leverkusen 1
Schalke 04 1 RB Leipzig 1
Saturday, April 22
Bayern Munich 2 Mainz 2
Borussia Moenchengladbach 2 Borussia Dortmund 3
Eintracht Frankfurt 3 FC Augsburg 1
FC Ingolstadt 04 2 Werder Bremen 4
Hamburg SV 1 SV Darmstadt 98 2
Hertha Berlin 1 VfL Wolfsburg 0
Friday, April 21
Cologne 1 Hoffenheim 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 30 21 7 2 73 17 70
2 RB Leipzig 30 19 5 6 56 31 62
3 Borussia Dortmund 30 16 8 6 65 35 56
-------------------------
4 Hoffenheim 30 14 13 3 57 32 55
-------------------------
5 Hertha Berlin 30 14 4 12 38 35 46
-------------------------
6 Freiburg 30 13 5 12 38 52 44
-------------------------
7 Werder Bremen 30 12 6 12 50 51 42
-------------------------
8 Cologne 30 10 11 9 43 37 41
9 Eintracht Frankfurt 30 11 8 11 32 34 41
10 Borussia Moenchengladbach 30 11 6 13 39 44 39
11 Schalke 04 30 10 8 12 39 35 38
12 Bayer Leverkusen 30 10 6 14 43 46 36
13 Mainz 30 9 6 15 39 49 33
14 VfL Wolfsburg 30 9 6 15 30 43 33
15 Hamburg SV 30 9 6 15 30 55 33
-------------------------
16 FC Augsburg 30 8 8 14 29 49 32
-------------------------
17 FC Ingolstadt 04 30 8 4 18 33 54 28
18 SV Darmstadt 98 30 6 3 21 23 58 21
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation