Sept 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 21
Cologne 0 Borussia Moenchengladbach 0
VfL Wolfsburg 4 Bayer Leverkusen 1
Saturday, September 20
FC Augsburg 4 Werder Bremen 2
Mainz 2 Borussia Dortmund 0
Hamburg SV 0 Bayern Munich 0
SC Paderborn 2 Hanover 96 0
Schalke 04 2 Eintracht Frankfurt 2
VfB Stuttgart 0 Hoffenheim 2
Friday, September 19
Freiburg 2 Hertha Berlin 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 SC Paderborn 4 2 2 0 7 2 8
2 Mainz 4 2 2 0 7 3 8
3 Hoffenheim 4 2 2 0 6 2 8
-------------------------
4 Bayern Munich 4 2 2 0 5 2 8
-------------------------
5 Bayer Leverkusen 4 2 1 1 10 9 7
6 Hanover 96 4 2 1 1 4 3 7
-------------------------
7 Borussia Moenchengladbach 4 1 3 0 5 2 6
-------------------------
8 Cologne 4 1 3 0 2 0 6
9 FC Augsburg 4 2 0 2 7 7 6
10 Borussia Dortmund 4 2 0 2 6 7 6
11 VfL Wolfsburg 4 1 2 1 8 6 5
12 Eintracht Frankfurt 4 1 2 1 5 5 5
13 Werder Bremen 4 0 3 1 8 10 3
14 Freiburg 4 0 2 2 3 6 2
15 Hertha Berlin 4 0 2 2 7 11 2
-------------------------
16 Schalke 04 4 0 2 2 5 9 2
-------------------------
17 Hamburg SV 4 0 2 2 0 5 2
18 VfB Stuttgart 4 0 1 3 1 7 1
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation