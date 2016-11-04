Nov 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Friday
Friday, November 4
Hertha Berlin 3 Borussia Moenchengladbach 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 9 7 2 0 23 5 23
2 RB Leipzig 9 6 3 0 17 6 21
3 Hertha Berlin 10 6 2 2 17 10 20
-------------------------
4 Hoffenheim 9 5 4 0 17 10 19
-------------------------
5 Cologne 9 5 3 1 16 6 18
-------------------------
6 Borussia Dortmund 9 4 3 2 20 10 15
-------------------------
7 Eintracht Frankfurt 9 4 3 2 13 8 15
-------------------------
8 Freiburg 9 5 0 4 13 13 15
9 Mainz 9 4 2 3 16 15 14
10 Bayer Leverkusen 9 4 1 4 13 13 13
11 Borussia Moenchengladbach 10 3 3 4 10 15 12
12 Schalke 04 9 2 2 5 10 11 8
13 FC Augsburg 9 2 2 5 8 14 8
14 SV Darmstadt 98 9 2 2 5 8 17 8
15 Werder Bremen 9 2 1 6 11 24 7
-------------------------
16 VfL Wolfsburg 9 1 3 5 6 13 6
-------------------------
17 FC Ingolstadt 04 9 0 2 7 7 19 2
18 Hamburg SV 9 0 2 7 2 18 2
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, November 5
Bayer Leverkusen v SV Darmstadt 98 (1430)
Bayern Munich v Hoffenheim (1430)
FC Ingolstadt 04 v FC Augsburg (1430)
Hamburg SV v Borussia Dortmund (1430)
Freiburg v VfL Wolfsburg (1430)
Eintracht Frankfurt v Cologne (1730)
Sunday, November 6
RB Leipzig v Mainz (1430)
Schalke 04 v Werder Bremen (1630)