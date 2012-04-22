April 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Bundesliga matches on Sunday
FC Augsburg 1 Schalke 04 1
Hanover 96 0 Freiburg 0
Saturday, April 21
Cologne 1 VfB Stuttgart 1
Nuremberg 1 Hamburg SV 1
Borussia Dortmund 2 Borussia Moenchengladbach 0
Hertha Berlin 1 Kaiserslautern 2
Hoffenheim 0 Bayer Leverkusen 1
Werder Bremen 1 Bayern Munich 2
Friday, April 20
Mainz 0 VfL Wolfsburg 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Borussia Dortmund 32 23 6 3 71 23 75
2 Bayern Munich 32 21 4 7 71 21 67
3 Schalke 04 32 18 4 10 67 42 58
-------------------------
4 Borussia Moenchengladbach 32 16 8 8 46 24 56
-------------------------
5 VfB Stuttgart 32 14 8 10 60 42 50
6 Bayer Leverkusen 32 13 9 10 47 43 48
7 Hanover 96 32 11 12 9 39 43 45
-------------------------
8 Werder Bremen 32 11 9 12 46 52 42
9 Hoffenheim 32 10 11 11 38 41 41
10 VfL Wolfsburg 32 12 5 15 42 56 41
11 Nuremberg 32 11 6 15 34 43 39
12 Mainz 32 9 11 12 47 48 38
13 Freiburg 32 9 10 13 41 56 37
14 Hamburg SV 32 8 11 13 35 56 35
15 FC Augsburg 32 7 13 12 35 49 34
-------------------------
16 Cologne 32 8 6 18 37 67 30
-------------------------
17 Hertha Berlin 32 6 10 16 35 59 28
R18 Kaiserslautern 32 4 11 17 21 47 23
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-7: Europa League
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation