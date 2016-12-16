Soccer-Maracana to light up again as bills are settled
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 27 The legendary Maracana stadium is expected to get its electricity switched back on after managers Odebrecht agreed on Friday to pay much of the outstanding bill.
Dec 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Friday Friday, December 16 Hoffenheim 2 Borussia Dortmund 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bayern Munich 14 10 3 1 34 9 33 2 RB Leipzig 14 10 3 1 29 12 33 3 Hoffenheim 15 6 9 0 27 16 27 ------------------------- 4 Hertha Berlin 14 8 3 3 22 14 27 ------------------------- 5 Borussia Dortmund 15 7 5 3 34 18 26 ------------------------- 6 Eintracht Frankfurt 14 7 5 2 19 11 26 ------------------------- 7 Cologne 14 6 5 3 19 13 23 ------------------------- 8 Bayer Leverkusen 14 6 2 6 21 21 20 9 Freiburg 14 6 1 7 18 25 19 10 Schalke 04 14 5 2 7 18 16 17 11 Mainz 14 5 2 7 23 26 17 12 Borussia Moenchengladbach 14 4 4 6 14 22 16 13 FC Augsburg 14 3 5 6 11 16 14 14 Werder Bremen 14 4 2 8 18 32 14 15 VfL Wolfsburg 14 2 4 8 12 23 10 ------------------------- 16 Hamburg SV 14 2 4 8 11 27 10 ------------------------- 17 FC Ingolstadt 04 14 2 3 9 11 24 9 18 SV Darmstadt 98 14 2 2 10 11 27 8 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, December 17 Mainz v Hamburg SV (1430) FC Augsburg v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1430) RB Leipzig v Hertha Berlin (1430) Schalke 04 v Freiburg (1430) Werder Bremen v Cologne (1430) VfL Wolfsburg v Eintracht Frankfurt (1730) Sunday, December 18 SV Darmstadt 98 v Bayern Munich (1430) Bayer Leverkusen v FC Ingolstadt 04 (1630)
BERLIN, Jan 27 Bayern Munich midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Arturo Vidal will miss the Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen on Saturday but should be fit to return from injuries next week, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.
PARIS, Jan 27 Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim believes that regardless of the result of Sunday's game against Paris St Germain, the Ligue 1 title race will go down to the wire.