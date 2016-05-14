MEDIA-A+E Networks buys stake in National Women's Soccer League - WSJ
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
May 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Saturday Saturday, May 14 Mainz 0 Hertha Berlin 0 Bayer Leverkusen 3 FC Ingolstadt 04 2 Bayern Munich 3 Hanover 96 1 Borussia Dortmund 2 Cologne 2 FC Augsburg 1 Hamburg SV 3 Hoffenheim 1 Schalke 04 4 SV Darmstadt 98 0 Borussia Moenchengladbach 2 VfL Wolfsburg 3 VfB Stuttgart 1 Werder Bremen 1 Eintracht Frankfurt 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Bayern Munich 34 28 4 2 80 17 88 2 Borussia Dortmund 34 24 6 4 82 34 78 3 Bayer Leverkusen 34 18 6 10 56 40 60 ------------------------- 4 Borussia Moenchengladbach 34 17 4 13 67 50 55 ------------------------- 5 Schalke 04 34 15 7 12 51 49 52 6 Mainz 34 14 8 12 46 42 50 ------------------------- 7 Hertha Berlin 34 14 8 12 42 42 50 ------------------------- 8 VfL Wolfsburg 34 12 9 13 47 49 45 9 Cologne 34 10 13 11 38 42 43 10 Hamburg SV 34 11 8 15 40 46 41 11 FC Ingolstadt 04 34 10 10 14 33 42 40 12 FC Augsburg 34 9 11 14 42 52 38 13 Werder Bremen 34 10 8 16 50 65 38 14 SV Darmstadt 98 34 9 11 14 38 53 38 15 Hoffenheim 34 9 10 15 39 54 37 ------------------------- 16 Eintracht Frankfurt 34 9 9 16 34 52 36 ------------------------- R17 VfB Stuttgart 34 9 6 19 50 75 33 R18 Hanover 96 34 7 4 23 31 62 25 ------------------------- C - Champion R - Relegated 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League 7: Europa League preliminary round 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation
MADRID, Feb 2 A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
BARCELONA, Feb 2 Barcelona's influential captain Andres Iniesta has returned to training after recovering from a calf injury.