Feb 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 28
Mainz 3 Bayer Leverkusen 1
Borussia Dortmund 3 Hoffenheim 1
Eintracht Frankfurt 0 Schalke 04 0
FC Augsburg 2 Borussia Moenchengladbach 2
Saturday, February 27
Hamburg SV 1 FC Ingolstadt 04 1
VfB Stuttgart 1 Hanover 96 2
VfL Wolfsburg 0 Bayern Munich 2
Werder Bremen 2 SV Darmstadt 98 2
Friday, February 26
Cologne 0 Hertha Berlin 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 23 20 2 1 58 11 62
2 Borussia Dortmund 23 17 3 3 57 25 54
3 Hertha Berlin 23 11 6 6 31 24 39
-------------------------
4 Borussia Moenchengladbach 23 11 3 9 45 40 36
-------------------------
5 Mainz 23 11 3 9 32 29 36
-------------------------
6 Bayer Leverkusen 23 10 5 8 32 26 35
-------------------------
7 Schalke 04 23 10 5 8 31 29 35
-------------------------
8 VfL Wolfsburg 23 8 7 8 32 31 31
9 FC Ingolstadt 04 23 8 6 9 17 24 30
10 Cologne 23 7 8 8 24 29 29
11 Hamburg SV 23 7 7 9 26 31 28
12 VfB Stuttgart 23 8 4 11 35 44 28
13 FC Augsburg 23 6 7 10 26 33 25
14 SV Darmstadt 98 23 6 7 10 25 36 25
15 Eintracht Frankfurt 23 5 8 10 27 37 23
-------------------------
16 Werder Bremen 23 5 6 12 27 46 21
-------------------------
17 Hoffenheim 23 3 9 11 23 36 18
18 Hanover 96 23 5 2 16 21 38 17
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation