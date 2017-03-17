March 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Friday
Friday, March 17
Borussia Dortmund 1 FC Ingolstadt 04 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 24 18 5 1 60 13 59
2 RB Leipzig 24 15 4 5 43 25 49
3 Borussia Dortmund 25 13 7 5 54 27 46
-------------------------
4 Hoffenheim 24 10 12 2 45 25 42
-------------------------
5 Hertha Berlin 24 12 4 8 32 26 40
-------------------------
6 Eintracht Frankfurt 24 10 5 9 26 27 35
-------------------------
7 Cologne 24 8 10 6 33 27 34
-------------------------
8 Freiburg 24 10 4 10 31 41 34
9 Borussia Moenchengladbach 24 9 5 10 30 33 32
10 Bayer Leverkusen 24 9 4 11 37 39 31
11 Schalke 04 24 8 6 10 31 27 30
12 Mainz 24 8 5 11 33 40 29
13 FC Augsburg 24 7 7 10 23 33 28
14 VfL Wolfsburg 24 7 5 12 22 34 26
15 Werder Bremen 24 7 5 12 31 44 26
-------------------------
16 Hamburg SV 24 7 5 12 24 46 26
-------------------------
17 FC Ingolstadt 04 25 5 4 16 23 42 19
18 SV Darmstadt 98 24 4 3 17 17 46 15
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, March 18
Cologne v Hertha Berlin (1430)
FC Augsburg v Freiburg (1430)
Hoffenheim v Bayer Leverkusen (1430)
VfL Wolfsburg v SV Darmstadt 98 (1430)
Werder Bremen v RB Leipzig (1430)
Eintracht Frankfurt v Hamburg SV (1730)
Sunday, March 19
Mainz v Schalke 04 (1430)
Borussia Moenchengladbach v Bayern Munich (1630)