Dec 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Saturday Saturday, December 17 Mainz 3 Hamburg SV 1 FC Augsburg 1 Borussia Moenchengladbach 0 RB Leipzig 2 Hertha Berlin 0 Schalke 04 1 Freiburg 1 VfL Wolfsburg 1 Eintracht Frankfurt 0 Werder Bremen 1 Cologne 1 Friday, December 16 Hoffenheim 2 Borussia Dortmund 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 RB Leipzig 15 11 3 1 31 12 36 2 Bayern Munich 14 10 3 1 34 9 33 3 Hoffenheim 15 6 9 0 27 16 27 ------------------------- 4 Hertha Berlin 15 8 3 4 22 16 27 ------------------------- 5 Borussia Dortmund 15 7 5 3 34 18 26 ------------------------- 6 Eintracht Frankfurt 15 7 5 3 19 12 26 ------------------------- 7 Cologne 15 6 6 3 20 14 24 ------------------------- 8 Bayer Leverkusen 14 6 2 6 21 21 20 9 Mainz 15 6 2 7 26 27 20 10 Freiburg 15 6 2 7 19 26 20 11 Schalke 04 15 5 3 7 19 17 18 12 FC Augsburg 15 4 5 6 12 16 17 13 Borussia Moenchengladbach 15 4 4 7 14 23 16 14 Werder Bremen 15 4 3 8 19 33 15 15 VfL Wolfsburg 15 3 4 8 13 23 13 ------------------------- 16 Hamburg SV 15 2 4 9 12 30 10 ------------------------- 17 FC Ingolstadt 04 14 2 3 9 11 24 9 18 SV Darmstadt 98 14 2 2 10 11 27 8 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, December 18 SV Darmstadt 98 v Bayern Munich (1430) Bayer Leverkusen v FC Ingolstadt 04 (1630)