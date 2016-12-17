Soccer-Chile striker Vargas to join Mexican champions Tigres
MEXICO CITY, Jan 28 Chile striker Eduardo Vargas is joining Mexico's UANL Tigres from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim, the Liga MX champions said.
Dec 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Saturday Saturday, December 17 Mainz 3 Hamburg SV 1 FC Augsburg 1 Borussia Moenchengladbach 0 RB Leipzig 2 Hertha Berlin 0 Schalke 04 1 Freiburg 1 VfL Wolfsburg 1 Eintracht Frankfurt 0 Werder Bremen 1 Cologne 1 Friday, December 16 Hoffenheim 2 Borussia Dortmund 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 RB Leipzig 15 11 3 1 31 12 36 2 Bayern Munich 14 10 3 1 34 9 33 3 Hoffenheim 15 6 9 0 27 16 27 ------------------------- 4 Hertha Berlin 15 8 3 4 22 16 27 ------------------------- 5 Borussia Dortmund 15 7 5 3 34 18 26 ------------------------- 6 Eintracht Frankfurt 15 7 5 3 19 12 26 ------------------------- 7 Cologne 15 6 6 3 20 14 24 ------------------------- 8 Bayer Leverkusen 14 6 2 6 21 21 20 9 Mainz 15 6 2 7 26 27 20 10 Freiburg 15 6 2 7 19 26 20 11 Schalke 04 15 5 3 7 19 17 18 12 FC Augsburg 15 4 5 6 12 16 17 13 Borussia Moenchengladbach 15 4 4 7 14 23 16 14 Werder Bremen 15 4 3 8 19 33 15 15 VfL Wolfsburg 15 3 4 8 13 23 13 ------------------------- 16 Hamburg SV 15 2 4 9 12 30 10 ------------------------- 17 FC Ingolstadt 04 14 2 3 9 11 24 9 18 SV Darmstadt 98 14 2 2 10 11 27 8 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, December 18 SV Darmstadt 98 v Bayern Munich (1430) Bayer Leverkusen v FC Ingolstadt 04 (1630)
Jan 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, January 28 Brisbane Roar 2 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 1 Central Coast Mariners 2 Perth Glory 0 Friday, January 27 Newcastle Jets 2 Melbourne City FC 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sydney FC 17 13 4 0 38 8 43 2 Melbourne Victory 17 10 2 5 37 23 32 3 Brisbane Roar
Jan 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Friday Friday, January 27 Club Tijuana 1 Cruz Azul 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Club Tijuana 4 3 0 1 8 4 9 2 Toluca 3 2 0 1 6 3 6 3 Pachuca 3 2 0 1 5 3 6 4 UNAM 3 2 0 1 3 2 6 5 Veracruz 3 2 0 1 3 2 6 6 Monarcas Morelia 3 1 2 0 3 1 5 7 Monterrey 3 1 2 0 7 6 5 8 Santos Laguna 3 1 2 0 3 2 5 ---------------