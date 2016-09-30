Sept 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Friday
Friday, September 30
RB Leipzig 2 FC Augsburg 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 5 5 0 0 15 1 15
2 Borussia Dortmund 5 4 0 1 16 4 12
3 RB Leipzig 6 3 3 0 11 5 12
-------------------------
4 Cologne 5 3 2 0 9 2 11
-------------------------
5 Borussia Moenchengladbach 5 3 1 1 10 6 10
-------------------------
6 Eintracht Frankfurt 5 3 1 1 8 5 10
-------------------------
7 Hertha Berlin 5 3 1 1 9 7 10
-------------------------
8 Mainz 5 2 1 2 12 11 7
9 Hoffenheim 5 1 4 0 9 8 7
10 Bayer Leverkusen 5 2 1 2 8 7 7
11 FC Augsburg 6 2 1 3 5 8 7
12 Freiburg 5 2 0 3 6 9 6
13 VfL Wolfsburg 5 1 2 2 4 7 5
14 SV Darmstadt 98 5 1 1 3 2 10 4
15 Werder Bremen 5 1 0 4 5 15 3
-------------------------
16 FC Ingolstadt 04 5 0 1 4 2 10 1
16 Hamburg SV 5 0 1 4 2 10 1
-------------------------
18 Schalke 04 5 0 0 5 2 10 0
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-17: Relegation play-off
18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 1
Bayern Munich v Cologne (1330)
FC Ingolstadt 04 v Hoffenheim (1330)
Hertha Berlin v Hamburg SV (1330)
Freiburg v Eintracht Frankfurt (1330)
SV Darmstadt 98 v Werder Bremen (1330)
Bayer Leverkusen v Borussia Dortmund (1630)
Sunday, October 2
VfL Wolfsburg v Mainz (1330)
Schalke 04 v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1530)