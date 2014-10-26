Oct 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 26
Borussia Moenchengladbach 0 Bayern Munich 0
VfL Wolfsburg 3 Mainz 0
Saturday, October 25
Bayer Leverkusen 1 Schalke 04 0
Borussia Dortmund 0 Hanover 96 1
Eintracht Frankfurt 4 VfB Stuttgart 5
FC Augsburg 2 Freiburg 0
Hertha Berlin 3 Hamburg SV 0
Hoffenheim 1 SC Paderborn 0
Friday, October 24
Werder Bremen 0 Cologne 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 9 6 3 0 21 2 21
2 Borussia Moenchengladbach 9 4 5 0 12 4 17
3 VfL Wolfsburg 9 5 2 2 16 9 17
-------------------------
4 Hoffenheim 9 4 5 0 13 7 17
-------------------------
5 Bayer Leverkusen 9 4 4 1 17 14 16
6 Mainz 9 3 5 1 12 10 14
-------------------------
7 Hanover 96 9 4 1 4 6 11 13
-------------------------
8 SC Paderborn 9 3 3 3 13 12 12
9 FC Augsburg 9 4 0 5 11 11 12
10 Cologne 9 3 3 3 7 7 12
11 Eintracht Frankfurt 9 3 3 3 17 18 12
12 Schalke 04 9 3 2 4 13 13 11
13 Hertha Berlin 9 3 2 4 14 16 11
14 VfB Stuttgart 9 2 3 4 14 19 9
15 Borussia Dortmund 9 2 1 6 10 15 7
-------------------------
16 Hamburg SV 9 1 3 5 3 12 6
-------------------------
17 Freiburg 9 0 5 4 8 14 5
18 Werder Bremen 9 0 4 5 10 23 4
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation