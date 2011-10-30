Oct 30 Results and standings from the Bundesliga on Sunday Cologne 3 FC Augsburg 0 Hamburg SV 1 Kaiserslautern 1 Saturday, October 29 Bayern Munich 4 Nuremberg 0 Borussia Moenchengladbach 2 Hanover 96 1 Mainz 1 Werder Bremen 3 Schalke 04 3 Hoffenheim 1 VfB Stuttgart 1 Borussia Dortmund 1 VfL Wolfsburg 2 Hertha Berlin 3 Friday, October 28 Freiburg 0 Bayer Leverkusen 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bayern Munich 11 8 1 2 30 3 25 2 Schalke 04 11 7 0 4 22 16 21 3 Borussia Dortmund 11 6 2 3 21 8 20 ------------------------- 4 Werder Bremen 11 6 2 3 20 14 20 ------------------------- 5 Borussia Moenchengladbach 11 6 2 3 13 8 20 6 VfB Stuttgart 11 5 3 3 17 9 18 ------------------------- 7 Hanover 96 11 5 3 3 14 15 18 ------------------------- 8 Bayer Leverkusen 11 5 2 4 13 14 17 9 Hoffenheim 11 5 1 5 14 12 16 10 Hertha Berlin 11 4 4 3 15 15 16 11 Cologne 11 5 1 5 18 23 16 12 VfL Wolfsburg 11 4 1 6 14 20 13 13 Kaiserslautern 11 3 3 5 9 14 12 14 Nuremberg 11 3 3 5 12 18 12 15 Mainz 11 2 3 6 13 22 9 ------------------------- 16 Hamburg SV 11 2 3 6 13 23 9 ------------------------- 17 FC Augsburg 11 1 5 5 8 20 8 18 Freiburg 11 2 1 8 14 26 7 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation