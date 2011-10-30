Oct 30 Results and standings from the Bundesliga
on Sunday
Cologne 3 FC Augsburg 0
Hamburg SV 1 Kaiserslautern 1
Saturday, October 29
Bayern Munich 4 Nuremberg 0
Borussia Moenchengladbach 2 Hanover 96 1
Mainz 1 Werder Bremen 3
Schalke 04 3 Hoffenheim 1
VfB Stuttgart 1 Borussia Dortmund 1
VfL Wolfsburg 2 Hertha Berlin 3
Friday, October 28
Freiburg 0 Bayer Leverkusen 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 11 8 1 2 30 3 25
2 Schalke 04 11 7 0 4 22 16 21
3 Borussia Dortmund 11 6 2 3 21 8 20
-------------------------
4 Werder Bremen 11 6 2 3 20 14 20
-------------------------
5 Borussia Moenchengladbach 11 6 2 3 13 8 20
6 VfB Stuttgart 11 5 3 3 17 9 18
-------------------------
7 Hanover 96 11 5 3 3 14 15 18
-------------------------
8 Bayer Leverkusen 11 5 2 4 13 14 17
9 Hoffenheim 11 5 1 5 14 12 16
10 Hertha Berlin 11 4 4 3 15 15 16
11 Cologne 11 5 1 5 18 23 16
12 VfL Wolfsburg 11 4 1 6 14 20 13
13 Kaiserslautern 11 3 3 5 9 14 12
14 Nuremberg 11 3 3 5 12 18 12
15 Mainz 11 2 3 6 13 22 9
-------------------------
16 Hamburg SV 11 2 3 6 13 23 9
-------------------------
17 FC Augsburg 11 1 5 5 8 20 8
18 Freiburg 11 2 1 8 14 26 7
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation