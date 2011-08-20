Aug 20 Results and standings from the Bundesliga
on Saturday
Cologne 1 Kaiserslautern 1
Bayern Munich 5 Hamburg SV 0
Borussia Dortmund 2 Nuremberg 0
FC Augsburg 0 Hoffenheim 2
VfB Stuttgart 0 Bayer Leverkusen 1
Werder Bremen 5 Freiburg 3
Friday, August 19
Borussia Moenchengladbach 4 VfL Wolfsburg 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Borussia Moenchengladbach 3 2 1 0 6 2 7
2 Bayern Munich 3 2 0 1 6 1 6
3 Werder Bremen 3 2 0 1 7 4 6
-------------------------
4 Borussia Dortmund 3 2 0 1 5 2 6
-------------------------
5 Mainz 2 2 0 0 4 1 6
6 Hanover 96 2 2 0 0 4 2 6
7 Hoffenheim 3 2 0 1 4 2 6
-------------------------
8 Bayer Leverkusen 3 2 0 1 2 2 6
9 VfB Stuttgart 3 1 1 1 4 2 4
10 Schalke 04 2 1 0 1 5 4 3
11 VfL Wolfsburg 3 1 0 2 4 5 3
12 Nuremberg 3 1 0 2 2 4 3
13 FC Augsburg 3 0 2 1 3 5 2
14 Kaiserslautern 3 0 2 1 2 4 2
15 Hertha Berlin 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
-------------------------
16 Freiburg 3 0 1 2 6 9 1
-------------------------
17 Hamburg SV 3 0 1 2 3 10 1
18 Cologne 3 0 1 2 2 9 1
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-7: Europa League
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 21
Mainz v Schalke 04 (1330)
Hanover 96 v Hertha Berlin (1530)