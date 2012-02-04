BRIEF-Fnatic announces eSports partnership with AS Roma
* Announced today its partnership with Italian football club, AS Roma, to introduce club's first professional team to FIFA's growing eSports league Source text for Eikon:
Feb 4 Bundesliga results and standings on Saturday. Bayer Leverkusen 2 VfB Stuttgart 2 Hamburg SV 1 Bayern Munich 1 Hertha Berlin 0 Hanover 96 1 Hoffenheim 2 FC Augsburg 2 Schalke 04 1 Mainz 1 VfL Wolfsburg 0 Borussia Moenchengladbach 0
Played on Friday Nuremberg 0 Borussia Dortmund 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Borussia Dortmund 20 13 4 3 45 14 43 2 Bayern Munich 20 13 2 5 47 14 41 3 Schalke 04 20 13 2 5 46 25 41 ------------------------- 4 Borussia Moenchengladbach 20 12 4 4 31 12 40 ------------------------- 5 Bayer Leverkusen 20 8 7 5 28 27 31 6 Werder Bremen 19 9 4 6 31 32 31 ------------------------- 7 Hanover 96 20 7 9 4 22 24 30 ------------------------- 8 Hoffenheim 20 6 6 8 22 24 24 9 VfL Wolfsburg 20 7 3 10 24 36 24 10 VfB Stuttgart 20 6 5 9 26 28 23 11 Hamburg SV 20 5 8 7 25 34 23 12 Mainz 20 5 7 8 28 34 22 13 Cologne 19 6 3 10 28 40 21 14 Nuremberg 20 6 3 11 19 31 21 15 Hertha Berlin 20 4 8 8 25 31 20 ------------------------- 16 Kaiserslautern 19 3 9 7 15 23 18 ------------------------- 17 FC Augsburg 20 3 8 9 19 33 17 18 Freiburg 19 4 4 11 23 42 16 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation
Playing on Sunday (GMT) Freiburg v Werder Bremen (1430) Kaiserslautern v Cologne (1630)
MUNICH, Feb 14 Germany's Bayern Munich can count on Xabi Alonso for their Champions League round of 16 first leg against Arsenal on Wednesday after the Spanish midfielder recovered from a knock that had forced him out of training on Monday.
Feb 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 1st Round matches on Monday Monday, February 13 River Ecuador 0 Independiente del Valle 0 Sunday, February 12 Clan Juvenil 0 Macara 2 Delfin 1 Barcelona SC 0 Deportivo Cuenca 1 Fuerza Amarilla 0 Emelec 2 LDU de Quito 0 Friday, February 10 El Nacional 1 Universidad Catolica 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Delfi