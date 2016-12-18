Dec 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday
Sunday, December 18
Bayer Leverkusen 1 FC Ingolstadt 04 2
SV Darmstadt 98 0 Bayern Munich 1
Saturday, December 17
Mainz 3 Hamburg SV 1
FC Augsburg 1 Borussia Moenchengladbach 0
RB Leipzig 2 Hertha Berlin 0
Schalke 04 1 Freiburg 1
VfL Wolfsburg 1 Eintracht Frankfurt 0
Werder Bremen 1 Cologne 1
Friday, December 16
Hoffenheim 2 Borussia Dortmund 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 15 11 3 1 35 9 36
2 RB Leipzig 15 11 3 1 31 12 36
3 Hoffenheim 15 6 9 0 27 16 27
-------------------------
4 Hertha Berlin 15 8 3 4 22 16 27
-------------------------
5 Borussia Dortmund 15 7 5 3 34 18 26
-------------------------
6 Eintracht Frankfurt 15 7 5 3 19 12 26
-------------------------
7 Cologne 15 6 6 3 20 14 24
-------------------------
8 Mainz 15 6 2 7 26 27 20
9 Bayer Leverkusen 15 6 2 7 22 23 20
10 Freiburg 15 6 2 7 19 26 20
11 Schalke 04 15 5 3 7 19 17 18
12 FC Augsburg 15 4 5 6 12 16 17
13 Borussia Moenchengladbach 15 4 4 7 14 23 16
14 Werder Bremen 15 4 3 8 19 33 15
15 VfL Wolfsburg 15 3 4 8 13 23 13
-------------------------
16 FC Ingolstadt 04 15 3 3 9 13 25 12
-------------------------
17 Hamburg SV 15 2 4 9 12 30 10
18 SV Darmstadt 98 15 2 2 11 11 28 8
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation