May 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 3
Mainz 1 Hamburg SV 2
Hertha Berlin 1 Borussia Moenchengladbach 2
Saturday, May 2
Bayer Leverkusen 2 Bayern Munich 0
FC Augsburg 0 Cologne 0
Hoffenheim 1 Borussia Dortmund 1
Freiburg 1 SC Paderborn 2
Schalke 04 3 VfB Stuttgart 2
VfL Wolfsburg 2 Hanover 96 2
Werder Bremen 1 Eintracht Frankfurt 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Bayern Munich 31 24 4 3 77 15 76
2 VfL Wolfsburg 31 18 8 5 65 34 62
3 Borussia Moenchengladbach 31 17 9 5 47 23 60
-------------------------
4 Bayer Leverkusen 31 16 10 5 59 32 58
-------------------------
5 Schalke 04 31 12 9 10 41 36 45
-------------------------
6 FC Augsburg 31 13 4 14 38 40 43
-------------------------
7 Werder Bremen 31 11 9 11 47 59 42
-------------------------
8 Hoffenheim 31 11 8 12 46 49 41
9 Borussia Dortmund 31 11 7 13 41 38 40
10 Mainz 31 8 13 10 43 43 37
11 Cologne 31 8 12 11 30 36 36
12 Eintracht Frankfurt 31 9 9 13 51 60 36
13 Hertha Berlin 31 9 7 15 35 48 34
14 Hamburg SV 31 8 7 16 21 47 31
15 SC Paderborn 31 7 10 14 29 59 31
-------------------------
16 Freiburg 31 6 12 13 32 43 30
-------------------------
17 Hanover 96 31 7 9 15 35 53 30
18 VfB Stuttgart 31 6 9 16 36 58 27
-------------------------
C - Champion
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation