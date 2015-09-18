Sept 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Friday
Friday, September 18
Mainz 3 Hoffenheim 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Borussia Dortmund 4 4 0 0 15 3 12
2 Bayern Munich 4 4 0 0 12 2 12
3 Mainz 5 3 0 2 9 5 9
-------------------------
4 VfL Wolfsburg 4 2 2 0 6 2 8
-------------------------
5 Eintracht Frankfurt 4 2 1 1 12 6 7
-------------------------
6 Schalke 04 4 2 1 1 6 5 7
-------------------------
7 Werder Bremen 4 2 1 1 6 6 7
-------------------------
8 Hertha Berlin 4 2 1 1 5 5 7
9 Cologne 4 2 1 1 8 9 7
10 FC Ingolstadt 04 4 2 1 1 2 4 7
11 SV Darmstadt 98 4 1 3 0 4 3 6
12 Hamburg SV 4 2 0 2 7 9 6
13 Bayer Leverkusen 4 2 0 2 3 5 6
14 FC Augsburg 4 0 1 3 2 5 1
15 Hanover 96 4 0 1 3 4 10 1
15 Hoffenheim 5 0 1 4 4 10 1
-------------------------
17 VfB Stuttgart 4 0 0 4 5 12 0
18 Borussia Moenchengladbach 4 0 0 4 2 11 0
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
17-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, September 19
Cologne v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1330)
Hamburg SV v Eintracht Frankfurt (1330)
SV Darmstadt 98 v Bayern Munich (1330)
VfL Wolfsburg v Hertha Berlin (1330)
Werder Bremen v FC Ingolstadt 04 (1330)
Sunday, September 20
VfB Stuttgart v Schalke 04 (1330)
Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen (1530)
FC Augsburg v Hanover 96 (1530)