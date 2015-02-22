Feb 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 22
Hamburg SV 1 Borussia Moenchengladbach 1
VfL Wolfsburg 2 Hertha Berlin 1
Saturday, February 21
Cologne 1 Hanover 96 1
FC Augsburg 2 Bayer Leverkusen 2
Mainz 3 Eintracht Frankfurt 1
Freiburg 1 Hoffenheim 1
SC Paderborn 0 Bayern Munich 6
Schalke 04 1 Werder Bremen 1
Friday, February 20
VfB Stuttgart 2 Borussia Dortmund 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 22 17 4 1 59 9 55
2 VfL Wolfsburg 22 14 5 3 48 24 47
3 Borussia Moenchengladbach 22 10 7 5 29 18 37
-------------------------
4 Schalke 04 22 10 5 7 32 24 35
-------------------------
5 FC Augsburg 22 11 2 9 32 29 35
6 Bayer Leverkusen 22 8 9 5 36 29 33
-------------------------
7 Hoffenheim 22 8 6 8 34 35 30
-------------------------
8 Werder Bremen 22 8 6 8 36 44 30
9 Eintracht Frankfurt 22 7 7 8 40 44 28
10 Hanover 96 22 7 5 10 25 33 26
11 Mainz 22 5 10 7 30 31 25
12 Borussia Dortmund 22 7 4 11 28 31 25
13 Cologne 22 6 7 9 20 25 25
14 Hamburg SV 22 6 6 10 15 31 24
15 SC Paderborn 22 5 8 9 23 41 23
-------------------------
16 Freiburg 22 4 10 8 24 31 22
-------------------------
17 Hertha Berlin 22 6 3 13 27 42 21
18 VfB Stuttgart 22 4 6 12 23 40 18
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation