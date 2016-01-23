Jan 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Saturday
Saturday, January 23
Cologne 1 VfB Stuttgart 3
Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 Borussia Dortmund 3
FC Ingolstadt 04 1 Mainz 0
Hanover 96 1 SV Darmstadt 98 2
Hertha Berlin 0 FC Augsburg 0
Hoffenheim 1 Bayer Leverkusen 1
Friday, January 22
Hamburg SV 1 Bayern Munich 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 18 16 1 1 48 9 49
2 Borussia Dortmund 18 13 2 3 50 24 41
3 Hertha Berlin 18 10 3 5 26 18 33
-------------------------
4 Borussia Moenchengladbach 18 9 2 7 35 33 29
-------------------------
5 Bayer Leverkusen 18 8 4 6 26 21 28
-------------------------
6 Schalke 04 17 8 3 6 23 23 27
-------------------------
7 VfL Wolfsburg 17 7 5 5 26 21 26
-------------------------
8 Mainz 18 7 3 8 23 24 24
9 Cologne 18 6 6 6 19 24 24
10 FC Ingolstadt 04 18 6 5 7 12 18 23
11 Hamburg SV 18 6 4 8 20 25 22
12 SV Darmstadt 98 18 5 6 7 19 27 21
13 FC Augsburg 18 5 5 8 21 26 20
14 VfB Stuttgart 18 5 3 10 25 38 18
15 Eintracht Frankfurt 17 4 5 8 21 28 17
-------------------------
16 Werder Bremen 17 4 3 10 17 32 15
-------------------------
17 Hoffenheim 18 2 8 8 18 26 14
18 Hanover 96 18 4 2 12 19 31 14
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, January 24
Eintracht Frankfurt v VfL Wolfsburg (1430)
Schalke 04 v Werder Bremen (1630)