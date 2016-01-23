Jan 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Saturday Saturday, January 23 Cologne 1 VfB Stuttgart 3 Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 Borussia Dortmund 3 FC Ingolstadt 04 1 Mainz 0 Hanover 96 1 SV Darmstadt 98 2 Hertha Berlin 0 FC Augsburg 0 Hoffenheim 1 Bayer Leverkusen 1 Friday, January 22 Hamburg SV 1 Bayern Munich 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bayern Munich 18 16 1 1 48 9 49 2 Borussia Dortmund 18 13 2 3 50 24 41 3 Hertha Berlin 18 10 3 5 26 18 33 ------------------------- 4 Borussia Moenchengladbach 18 9 2 7 35 33 29 ------------------------- 5 Bayer Leverkusen 18 8 4 6 26 21 28 ------------------------- 6 Schalke 04 17 8 3 6 23 23 27 ------------------------- 7 VfL Wolfsburg 17 7 5 5 26 21 26 ------------------------- 8 Mainz 18 7 3 8 23 24 24 9 Cologne 18 6 6 6 19 24 24 10 FC Ingolstadt 04 18 6 5 7 12 18 23 11 Hamburg SV 18 6 4 8 20 25 22 12 SV Darmstadt 98 18 5 6 7 19 27 21 13 FC Augsburg 18 5 5 8 21 26 20 14 VfB Stuttgart 18 5 3 10 25 38 18 15 Eintracht Frankfurt 17 4 5 8 21 28 17 ------------------------- 16 Werder Bremen 17 4 3 10 17 32 15 ------------------------- 17 Hoffenheim 18 2 8 8 18 26 14 18 Hanover 96 18 4 2 12 19 31 14 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, January 24 Eintracht Frankfurt v VfL Wolfsburg (1430) Schalke 04 v Werder Bremen (1630)