BRIEF-OL Groupe signs Brazilian defender Fernando Marçal
* SIGNED BRAZILIAN DEFENDER FERNANDO MARÇAL FROM BENFICA FOR A TRANSFER FEE OF €4.5 MILLION Source text: http://bit.ly/2tuhSGq Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday Sunday, March 19 Mainz 0 Schalke 04 1 Borussia Moenchengladbach 0 Bayern Munich 1 Saturday, March 18 Cologne 4 Hertha Berlin 2 Eintracht Frankfurt 0 Hamburg SV 0 FC Augsburg 1 Freiburg 1 Hoffenheim 1 Bayer Leverkusen 0 VfL Wolfsburg 1 SV Darmstadt 98 0 Werder Bremen 3 RB Leipzig 0 Friday, March 17 Borussia Dortmund 1 FC Ingolstadt 04 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bayern Munich 25 19 5 1 61 13 62 2 RB Leipzig 25 15 4 6 43 28 49 3 Borussia Dortmund 25 13 7 5 54 27 46 ------------------------- 4 Hoffenheim 25 11 12 2 46 25 45 ------------------------- 5 Hertha Berlin 25 12 4 9 34 30 40 ------------------------- 6 Cologne 25 9 10 6 37 29 37 ------------------------- 7 Eintracht Frankfurt 25 10 6 9 26 27 36 ------------------------- 8 Freiburg 25 10 5 10 32 42 35 9 Schalke 04 25 9 6 10 32 27 33 10 Borussia Moenchengladbach 25 9 5 11 30 34 32 11 Bayer Leverkusen 25 9 4 12 37 40 31 12 Mainz 25 8 5 12 33 41 29 13 Werder Bremen 25 8 5 12 34 44 29 14 FC Augsburg 25 7 8 10 24 34 29 15 VfL Wolfsburg 25 8 5 12 23 34 29 ------------------------- 16 Hamburg SV 25 7 6 12 24 46 27 ------------------------- 17 FC Ingolstadt 04 25 5 4 16 23 42 19 18 SV Darmstadt 98 25 4 3 18 17 47 15 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation
TURIN, Italy, June 16 A Juventus supporter has died in hospital nearly two weeks after being injured when panic broke out during the screening of the Champions League final in one of Turin's main squares.
June 16 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Confederations Cup Group Stage matches on Friday Group Stage - Group A Saturday, June 17 (GMT) Russia v New Zealand (1500) Group Stage - Group A Sunday, June 18 (GMT) Portugal v Mexico (1500) Group Stage - Group B Sunday, June 18 (GMT) Cameroon v Chile (1800) Group Stage - Group B Monday, June 19 (GMT) Australia v Germany (1500)