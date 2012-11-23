Soccer-England's second-tier clubs back goal-line technology
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
Nov 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Friday Friday, November 23 Fortuna Dusseldorf 2 Hamburg SV 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bayern Munich 12 10 1 1 33 5 31 2 Schalke 04 12 7 2 3 22 14 23 3 Eintracht Frankfurt 12 7 2 3 25 18 23 ------------------------- 4 Borussia Dortmund 12 6 4 2 26 13 22 ------------------------- 5 Bayer Leverkusen 12 6 3 3 21 17 21 6 Hanover 96 12 5 2 5 25 20 17 ------------------------- 7 Werder Bremen 12 5 2 5 20 18 17 ------------------------- 8 Mainz 12 5 2 5 15 14 17 9 Hamburg SV 13 5 2 6 12 16 17 10 Freiburg 12 4 4 4 16 14 16 11 Borussia Moenchengladbach 12 4 4 4 18 23 16 12 VfB Stuttgart 12 4 4 4 14 20 16 13 Fortuna Duesseldorf 13 3 5 5 13 18 14 14 VfL Wolfsburg 12 4 2 6 12 19 14 15 Hoffenheim 12 3 3 6 18 26 12 ------------------------- 16 Nuremberg 12 3 3 6 10 18 12 ------------------------- 17 Greuther Fuerth 12 1 4 7 10 23 7 18 FC Augsburg 12 1 3 8 8 22 6 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, November 24 Bayern Munich v Hanover 96 (1430) Mainz v Borussia Dortmund (1430) Greuther Fuerth v Nuremberg (1430) Schalke 04 v Eintracht Frankfurt (1430) VfL Wolfsburg v Werder Bremen (1430) Sunday, November 25 Freiburg v VfB Stuttgart (1430) FC Augsburg v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1630) Hoffenheim v Bayer Leverkusen (1630)
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.