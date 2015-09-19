Sept 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Saturday Saturday, September 19 Cologne 1 Borussia Moenchengladbach 0 Hamburg SV 0 Eintracht Frankfurt 0 SV Darmstadt 98 0 Bayern Munich 3 VfL Wolfsburg 2 Hertha Berlin 0 Werder Bremen 0 FC Ingolstadt 04 1 Friday, September 18 Mainz 3 Hoffenheim 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bayern Munich 5 5 0 0 15 2 15 2 Borussia Dortmund 4 4 0 0 15 3 12 3 VfL Wolfsburg 5 3 2 0 8 2 11 ------------------------- 4 Cologne 5 3 1 1 9 9 10 ------------------------- 5 FC Ingolstadt 04 5 3 1 1 3 4 10 ------------------------- 6 Mainz 5 3 0 2 9 5 9 ------------------------- 7 Eintracht Frankfurt 5 2 2 1 12 6 8 ------------------------- 8 Schalke 04 4 2 1 1 6 5 7 9 Werder Bremen 5 2 1 2 6 7 7 10 Hamburg SV 5 2 1 2 7 9 7 11 Hertha Berlin 5 2 1 2 5 7 7 12 SV Darmstadt 98 5 1 3 1 4 6 6 13 Bayer Leverkusen 4 2 0 2 3 5 6 14 FC Augsburg 4 0 1 3 2 5 1 15 Hanover 96 4 0 1 3 4 10 1 15 Hoffenheim 5 0 1 4 4 10 1 ------------------------- 17 VfB Stuttgart 4 0 0 4 5 12 0 18 Borussia Moenchengladbach 5 0 0 5 2 12 0 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 17-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, September 20 VfB Stuttgart v Schalke 04 (1330) Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen (1530) FC Augsburg v Hanover 96 (1530)