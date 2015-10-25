Oct 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 25
Borussia Dortmund 5 FC Augsburg 1
Borussia Moenchengladbach 3 Schalke 04 1
Saturday, October 24
Mainz 1 Werder Bremen 3
Bayer Leverkusen 4 VfB Stuttgart 3
Bayern Munich 4 Cologne 0
FC Ingolstadt 04 0 Hertha Berlin 1
Hanover 96 1 Eintracht Frankfurt 2
SV Darmstadt 98 0 VfL Wolfsburg 1
Friday, October 23
Hoffenheim 0 Hamburg SV 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 10 10 0 0 33 4 30
2 Borussia Dortmund 10 7 2 1 29 12 23
3 Schalke 04 10 6 1 3 13 12 19
-------------------------
4 VfL Wolfsburg 10 5 3 2 15 12 18
-------------------------
5 Hertha Berlin 10 5 2 3 13 10 17
-------------------------
6 Bayer Leverkusen 10 5 2 3 12 12 17
-------------------------
7 Borussia Moenchengladbach 10 5 0 5 19 17 15
-------------------------
8 FC Ingolstadt 04 10 4 2 4 6 8 14
9 Cologne 10 4 2 4 13 17 14
10 Hamburg SV 10 4 2 4 9 13 14
11 SV Darmstadt 98 10 3 4 3 12 13 13
12 Eintracht Frankfurt 10 3 3 4 16 17 12
13 Mainz 10 4 0 6 13 16 12
14 Werder Bremen 10 3 1 6 10 15 10
15 Hanover 96 10 2 2 6 9 18 8
-------------------------
16 VfB Stuttgart 10 2 1 7 15 23 7
-------------------------
17 Hoffenheim 10 1 3 6 12 19 6
18 FC Augsburg 10 1 2 7 9 20 5
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation