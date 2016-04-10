April 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 10
Cologne 0 Bayer Leverkusen 2
Schalke 04 2 Borussia Dortmund 2
Saturday, April 9
Eintracht Frankfurt 0 Hoffenheim 2
FC Ingolstadt 04 1 Borussia Moenchengladbach 0
Hamburg SV 1 SV Darmstadt 98 2
VfB Stuttgart 1 Bayern Munich 3
VfL Wolfsburg 1 Mainz 1
Werder Bremen 1 FC Augsburg 2
Friday, April 8
Hertha Berlin 2 Hanover 96 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 29 24 3 2 69 14 75
2 Borussia Dortmund 29 21 5 3 69 30 68
3 Hertha Berlin 29 14 7 8 39 34 49
-------------------------
4 Bayer Leverkusen 29 14 6 9 44 33 48
-------------------------
5 Borussia Moenchengladbach 29 14 3 12 59 45 45
-------------------------
6 Mainz 29 13 6 10 40 36 45
-------------------------
7 Schalke 04 29 13 6 10 41 40 45
-------------------------
8 VfL Wolfsburg 29 10 9 10 40 38 39
9 FC Ingolstadt 04 29 10 9 10 27 31 39
10 Hamburg SV 29 9 7 13 35 40 34
11 Cologne 29 8 10 11 29 37 34
12 VfB Stuttgart 29 9 6 14 46 59 33
13 SV Darmstadt 98 29 7 11 11 32 44 32
14 Hoffenheim 29 7 10 12 33 44 31
15 FC Augsburg 29 7 9 13 37 48 30
-------------------------
16 Werder Bremen 29 7 7 15 39 59 28
-------------------------
17 Eintracht Frankfurt 29 6 9 14 29 46 27
18 Hanover 96 29 5 3 21 24 54 18
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation