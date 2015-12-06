Dec 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday
Sunday, December 6
Eintracht Frankfurt 0 SV Darmstadt 98 1
VfB Stuttgart 1 Werder Bremen 1
Saturday, December 5
Cologne 0 FC Augsburg 1
Borussia Moenchengladbach 3 Bayern Munich 1
FC Ingolstadt 04 1 Hoffenheim 1
Hamburg SV 1 Mainz 3
Hertha Berlin 2 Bayer Leverkusen 1
VfL Wolfsburg 1 Borussia Dortmund 2
Friday, December 4
Schalke 04 3 Hanover 96 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 15 13 1 1 43 8 40
2 Borussia Dortmund 15 11 2 2 42 20 35
3 Borussia Moenchengladbach 15 8 2 5 31 23 26
-------------------------
4 Hertha Berlin 15 8 2 5 20 18 26
-------------------------
5 VfL Wolfsburg 15 7 4 4 24 17 25
-------------------------
6 Schalke 04 15 7 3 5 21 21 24
-------------------------
7 Mainz 15 7 2 6 23 21 23
-------------------------
8 Bayer Leverkusen 15 6 3 6 19 20 21
9 Hamburg SV 15 6 3 6 18 21 21
10 Cologne 15 5 5 5 15 19 20
11 FC Ingolstadt 04 15 5 5 5 11 15 20
12 SV Darmstadt 98 15 4 6 5 15 19 18
13 Eintracht Frankfurt 15 3 5 7 18 23 14
14 Hanover 96 15 4 2 9 18 27 14
15 Werder Bremen 15 4 2 9 15 29 14
-------------------------
16 FC Augsburg 15 3 4 8 18 25 13
-------------------------
17 VfB Stuttgart 15 3 2 10 19 36 11
18 Hoffenheim 15 1 7 7 16 24 10
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation