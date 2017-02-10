Feb 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Friday
Friday, February 10
Mainz 2 FC Augsburg 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 19 14 4 1 43 12 46
2 RB Leipzig 19 13 3 3 36 17 42
3 Eintracht Frankfurt 19 10 5 4 25 15 35
-------------------------
4 Borussia Dortmund 19 9 7 3 39 21 34
-------------------------
5 Hoffenheim 19 8 10 1 35 19 34
-------------------------
6 Hertha Berlin 19 10 3 6 27 21 33
-------------------------
7 Cologne 19 8 8 3 28 16 32
-------------------------
8 Freiburg 19 8 2 9 24 33 26
9 Mainz 20 7 4 9 29 35 25
10 Bayer Leverkusen 19 7 3 9 28 29 24
11 FC Augsburg 20 6 6 8 18 24 24
12 Borussia Moenchengladbach 19 6 5 8 21 27 23
13 Schalke 04 19 6 4 9 22 21 22
14 VfL Wolfsburg 19 5 4 10 17 27 19
15 Werder Bremen 19 4 4 11 24 41 16
-------------------------
16 Hamburg SV 19 4 4 11 16 35 16
-------------------------
17 FC Ingolstadt 04 19 4 3 12 17 30 15
18 SV Darmstadt 98 19 2 3 14 12 38 9
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, February 11
Bayer Leverkusen v Eintracht Frankfurt (1430)
FC Ingolstadt 04 v Bayern Munich (1430)
RB Leipzig v Hamburg SV (1430)
SV Darmstadt 98 v Borussia Dortmund (1430)
Werder Bremen v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1430)
Schalke 04 v Hertha Berlin (1730)
Sunday, February 12
VfL Wolfsburg v Hoffenheim (1430)
Freiburg v Cologne (1630)