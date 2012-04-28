Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

Feb 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, February 18 Antalyaspor 1 Kardemir Karabukspor 0 Friday, February 17 Kayserispor 2 Bursaspor 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Besiktas 20 13 5 2 40 17 44 ------------------------- 2 Istanbul Basaksehir 20 12 6 2 37 16 42 ------------------------- 3 Galatasaray 20 12 3 5 39 20 39 4 Fenerbahce 20 10 6 4 39 19