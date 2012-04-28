April 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from
the Bundesliga on Saturday.
Kaiserslautern 2 Borussia Dortmund 5
Bayer Leverkusen 1 Hanover 96 0
Bayern Munich 2 VfB Stuttgart 0
Borussia Moenchengladbach 0 FC Augsburg 0
Hamburg SV 0 Mainz 0
Hoffenheim 2 Nuremberg 3
Freiburg 4 Cologne 1
Schalke 04 4 Hertha Berlin 0
VfL Wolfsburg 3 Werder Bremen 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Borussia Dortmund 33 24 6 3 76 25 78
2 Bayern Munich 33 22 4 7 73 21 70
3 Schalke 04 33 19 4 10 71 42 61
-------------------------
4 Borussia Moenchengladbach 33 16 9 8 46 24 57
-------------------------
5 Bayer Leverkusen 33 14 9 10 48 43 51
6 VfB Stuttgart 33 14 8 11 60 44 50
7 Hanover 96 33 11 12 10 39 44 45
-------------------------
8 VfL Wolfsburg 33 13 5 15 45 57 44
9 Werder Bremen 33 11 9 13 47 55 42
10 Nuremberg 33 12 6 15 37 45 42
11 Hoffenheim 33 10 11 12 40 44 41
12 Freiburg 33 10 10 13 45 57 40
13 Mainz 33 9 12 12 47 48 39
14 Hamburg SV 33 8 12 13 35 56 36
15 FC Augsburg 33 7 14 12 35 49 35
-------------------------
16 Cologne 33 8 6 19 38 71 30
-------------------------
17 Hertha Berlin 33 6 10 17 35 63 28
R18 Kaiserslautern 33 4 11 18 23 52 23
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-7: Europa League
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation