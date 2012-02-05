Feb 5 Results and standings from the Bundesliga
on Sunday
Kaiserslautern 0 Cologne 1
Freiburg 2 Werder Bremen 2
Saturday, February 4
Bayer Leverkusen 2 VfB Stuttgart 2
Hamburg SV 1 Bayern Munich 1
Hertha Berlin 0 Hanover 96 1
Hoffenheim 2 FC Augsburg 2
Schalke 04 1 Mainz 1
VfL Wolfsburg 0 Borussia Moenchengladbach 0
Friday, February 3
Nuremberg 0 Borussia Dortmund 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Borussia Dortmund 20 13 4 3 45 14 43
2 Bayern Munich 20 13 2 5 47 14 41
3 Schalke 04 20 13 2 5 46 25 41
-------------------------
4 Borussia Moenchengladbach 20 12 4 4 31 12 40
-------------------------
5 Werder Bremen 20 9 5 6 33 34 32
6 Bayer Leverkusen 20 8 7 5 28 27 31
-------------------------
7 Hanover 96 20 7 9 4 22 24 30
-------------------------
8 Hoffenheim 20 6 6 8 22 24 24
9 Cologne 20 7 3 10 29 40 24
10 VfL Wolfsburg 20 7 3 10 24 36 24
11 VfB Stuttgart 20 6 5 9 26 28 23
12 Hamburg SV 20 5 8 7 25 34 23
13 Mainz 20 5 7 8 28 34 22
14 Nuremberg 20 6 3 11 19 31 21
15 Hertha Berlin 20 4 8 8 25 31 20
-------------------------
16 Kaiserslautern 20 3 9 8 15 24 18
-------------------------
17 FC Augsburg 20 3 8 9 19 33 17
18 Freiburg 20 4 5 11 25 44 17
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation