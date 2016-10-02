Oct 2 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 2
Schalke 04 4 Borussia Moenchengladbach 0
VfL Wolfsburg 0 Mainz 0
Saturday, October 1
Bayer Leverkusen 2 Borussia Dortmund 0
Bayern Munich 1 Cologne 1
FC Ingolstadt 04 1 Hoffenheim 2
Hertha Berlin 2 Hamburg SV 0
Freiburg 1 Eintracht Frankfurt 0
SV Darmstadt 98 2 Werder Bremen 2
Friday, September 30
RB Leipzig 2 FC Augsburg 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 6 5 1 0 16 2 16
2 Hertha Berlin 6 4 1 1 11 7 13
3 Borussia Dortmund 6 4 0 2 16 6 12
-------------------------
4 Cologne 6 3 3 0 10 3 12
-------------------------
5 RB Leipzig 6 3 3 0 11 5 12
-------------------------
6 Bayer Leverkusen 6 3 1 2 10 7 10
-------------------------
7 Hoffenheim 6 2 4 0 11 9 10
-------------------------
8 Eintracht Frankfurt 6 3 1 2 8 6 10
9 Borussia Moenchengladbach 6 3 1 2 10 10 10
10 Freiburg 6 3 0 3 7 9 9
11 Mainz 6 2 2 2 12 11 8
12 FC Augsburg 6 2 1 3 5 8 7
13 VfL Wolfsburg 6 1 3 2 4 7 6
14 SV Darmstadt 98 6 1 2 3 4 12 5
15 Werder Bremen 6 1 1 4 7 17 4
-------------------------
16 Schalke 04 6 1 0 5 6 10 3
-------------------------
17 FC Ingolstadt 04 6 0 1 5 3 12 1
18 Hamburg SV 6 0 1 5 2 12 1
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation