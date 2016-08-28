Soccer-Real Madrid's Lucas Silva joins Cruzeiro on 18-month loan
MADRID, Jan 31 Real Madrid midfielder Lucas Silva has rejoined former club Cruzeiro on an 18-month loan deal, the Spanish side announced on Tuesday.
Aug 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday Sunday, August 28 Hertha Berlin 2 Freiburg 1 Hoffenheim 2 RB Leipzig 2 Saturday, August 27 Cologne 2 SV Darmstadt 98 0 Borussia Dortmund 2 Mainz 1 Borussia Moenchengladbach 2 Bayer Leverkusen 1 Eintracht Frankfurt 1 Schalke 04 0 FC Augsburg 0 VfL Wolfsburg 2 Hamburg SV 1 FC Ingolstadt 04 1 Friday, August 26 Bayern Munich 6 Werder Bremen 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bayern Munich 1 1 0 0 6 0 3 2 Cologne 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 2 VfL Wolfsburg 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 ------------------------- 4 Borussia Dortmund 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 4 Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 4 Hertha Berlin 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 ------------------------- 7 Eintracht Frankfurt 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 ------------------------- 8 Hoffenheim 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 8 RB Leipzig 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 10 FC Ingolstadt 04 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 10 Hamburg SV 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 12 Mainz 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 12 Bayer Leverkusen 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 12 Freiburg 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 15 Schalke 04 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 ------------------------- 16 FC Augsburg 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 16 SV Darmstadt 98 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 ------------------------- 18 Werder Bremen 1 0 0 1 0 6 0 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4-6: Champions League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation
LIBREVILLE, Jan 31 Burkina Faso's coach Paulo Duarte will draw confidence from a call from mentor Jose Mourinho on the eve of Wednesday's African Nations Cup semi-final against Egypt, he said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA, Jan 31 Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has promised that his team will not hold back when they visit Atletico Madrid for the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final on Wednesday.