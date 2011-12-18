Dec 18 Bundesliga results and standings on
Sunday.
Kaiserslautern 1 Hanover 96 1
Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 Mainz 0
Played on Saturday
Bayer Leverkusen 0 Nuremberg 3
Hamburg SV 1 FC Augsburg 1
Hoffenheim 1 Hertha Berlin 1
Freiburg 1 Borussia Dortmund 4
Schalke 04 5 Werder Bremen 0
VfL Wolfsburg 1 VfB Stuttgart 0
Played on Friday
Bayern Munich 3 Cologne 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 17 12 1 4 43 10 37
2 Borussia Dortmund 17 10 4 3 35 12 34
3 Schalke 04 17 11 1 5 38 22 34
-------------------------
4 Borussia Moenchengladbach 17 10 3 4 25 11 33
-------------------------
5 Werder Bremen 17 9 2 6 30 31 29
6 Bayer Leverkusen 17 7 5 5 22 22 26
-------------------------
7 Hanover 96 17 5 8 4 20 24 23
-------------------------
8 VfB Stuttgart 17 6 4 7 23 20 22
9 Hoffenheim 17 6 4 7 19 19 22
10 Cologne 17 6 3 8 27 35 21
11 Hertha Berlin 17 4 8 5 24 26 20
12 VfL Wolfsburg 17 6 2 9 23 34 20
13 Hamburg SV 17 4 7 6 21 27 19
14 Mainz 17 4 6 7 22 29 18
15 Nuremberg 17 5 3 9 17 28 18
-------------------------
16 Kaiserslautern 17 3 7 7 13 21 16
-------------------------
17 FC Augsburg 17 3 6 8 15 28 15
18 Freiburg 17 3 4 10 21 39 13
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
(Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)