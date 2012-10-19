Oct 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Friday
Friday, October 19
Hoffenheim 3 Greuther Fuerth 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 7 7 0 0 21 2 21
2 Eintracht Frankfurt 7 5 1 1 16 10 16
3 Schalke 04 7 4 2 1 15 7 14
-------------------------
4 Borussia Dortmund 7 3 3 1 17 9 12
-------------------------
5 Hanover 96 7 3 2 2 15 10 11
6 Bayer Leverkusen 7 3 2 2 11 9 11
7 Fortuna Duesseldorf 7 2 4 1 6 3 10
-------------------------
8 Hamburg SV 7 3 1 3 9 10 10
9 Mainz 7 3 1 3 7 8 10
10 Borussia Moenchengladbach 7 2 3 2 9 12 9
11 Freiburg 7 2 2 3 11 10 8
12 Hoffenheim 8 2 2 4 13 17 8
13 Werder Bremen 7 2 1 4 10 13 7
14 Nuremberg 7 2 1 4 7 14 7
15 VfB Stuttgart 7 1 3 3 7 14 6
-------------------------
16 FC Augsburg 7 1 2 4 5 11 5
-------------------------
17 Greuther Fuerth 8 1 2 5 5 14 5
18 VfL Wolfsburg 7 1 2 4 2 13 5
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-7: Europa League
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 20
Bayer Leverkusen v Mainz (1330)
Borussia Dortmund v Schalke 04 (1330)
Eintracht Frankfurt v Hanover 96 (1330)
Fortuna Dusseldorf v Bayern Munich (1330)
VfL Wolfsburg v Freiburg (1330)
Werder Bremen v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1630)
Sunday, October 21
Nuremberg v FC Augsburg (1330)
Hamburg SV v VfB Stuttgart (1530)