Dec 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, December 21
Cologne 1 Bayer Leverkusen 1
Bayern Munich 3 RB Leipzig 0
FC Ingolstadt 04 1 Freiburg 2
Hertha Berlin 2 SV Darmstadt 98 0
Hoffenheim 1 Werder Bremen 1
Tuesday, December 20
Borussia Dortmund 1 FC Augsburg 1
Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 VfL Wolfsburg 2
Eintracht Frankfurt 3 Mainz 0
Hamburg SV 2 Schalke 04 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 16 12 3 1 38 9 39
2 RB Leipzig 16 11 3 2 31 15 36
3 Hertha Berlin 16 9 3 4 24 16 30
-------------------------
4 Eintracht Frankfurt 16 8 5 3 22 12 29
-------------------------
5 Hoffenheim 16 6 10 0 28 17 28
-------------------------
6 Borussia Dortmund 16 7 6 3 35 19 27
-------------------------
7 Cologne 16 6 7 3 21 15 25
-------------------------
8 Freiburg 16 7 2 7 21 27 23
9 Bayer Leverkusen 16 6 3 7 23 24 21
10 Mainz 16 6 2 8 26 30 20
11 Schalke 04 16 5 3 8 20 19 18
12 FC Augsburg 16 4 6 6 13 17 18
13 VfL Wolfsburg 16 4 4 8 15 24 16
14 Borussia Moenchengladbach 16 4 4 8 15 25 16
15 Werder Bremen 16 4 4 8 20 34 16
-------------------------
16 Hamburg SV 16 3 4 9 14 31 13
-------------------------
17 FC Ingolstadt 04 16 3 3 10 14 27 12
18 SV Darmstadt 98 16 2 2 12 11 30 8
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation