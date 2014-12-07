Dec 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday
Sunday, December 7
Eintracht Frankfurt 5 Werder Bremen 2
Hamburg SV 2 Mainz 1
Saturday, December 6
Cologne 1 FC Augsburg 2
Bayern Munich 1 Bayer Leverkusen 0
Borussia Moenchengladbach 3 Hertha Berlin 2
Hanover 96 1 VfL Wolfsburg 3
SC Paderborn 1 Freiburg 1
VfB Stuttgart 0 Schalke 04 4
Friday, December 5
Borussia Dortmund 1 Hoffenheim 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 14 11 3 0 33 3 36
2 VfL Wolfsburg 14 9 2 3 28 13 29
3 FC Augsburg 14 8 0 6 20 14 24
-------------------------
4 Bayer Leverkusen 14 6 5 3 25 18 23
4 Schalke 04 14 7 2 5 25 18 23
-------------------------
6 Borussia Moenchengladbach 14 6 5 3 19 12 23
-------------------------
7 Eintracht Frankfurt 14 6 3 5 27 26 21
-------------------------
8 Hoffenheim 14 5 5 4 21 22 20
9 Hanover 96 14 6 1 7 14 21 19
10 SC Paderborn 14 4 5 5 19 23 17
11 Mainz 14 3 7 4 17 20 16
12 Cologne 14 4 3 7 14 20 15
13 Hamburg SV 14 4 3 7 9 18 15
14 Borussia Dortmund 14 4 2 8 15 21 14
15 Hertha Berlin 14 4 2 8 19 26 14
-------------------------
16 Freiburg 14 2 7 5 15 21 13
-------------------------
17 Werder Bremen 14 3 4 7 20 31 13
18 VfB Stuttgart 14 3 3 8 18 31 12
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4-5: Champions League preliminary round
6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation