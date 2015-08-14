Aug 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Friday
Friday, August 14
Bayern Munich 5 Hamburg SV 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 1 1 0 0 5 0 3
-------------------------
Cologne 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mainz 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bayer Leverkusen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Borussia Dortmund 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Borussia Moenchengladbach 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Eintracht Frankfurt 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
FC Augsburg 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
FC Ingolstadt 04 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hanover 96 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hertha Berlin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hoffenheim 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Schalke 04 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
SV Darmstadt 98 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
VfB Stuttgart 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
VfL Wolfsburg 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Werder Bremen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
-------------------------
18 Hamburg SV 1 0 0 1 0 5 0
1: Champions League / EC I
18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, August 15
Mainz v FC Ingolstadt 04 (1330)
Bayer Leverkusen v Hoffenheim (1330)
FC Augsburg v Hertha Berlin (1330)
SV Darmstadt 98 v Hanover 96 (1330)
Werder Bremen v Schalke 04 (1330)
Borussia Dortmund v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1630)
Sunday, August 16
VfL Wolfsburg v Eintracht Frankfurt (1330)
VfB Stuttgart v Cologne (1530)