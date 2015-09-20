Sept 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 20
Borussia Dortmund 3 Bayer Leverkusen 0
FC Augsburg 2 Hanover 96 0
VfB Stuttgart 0 Schalke 04 1
Saturday, September 19
Cologne 1 Borussia Moenchengladbach 0
Hamburg SV 0 Eintracht Frankfurt 0
SV Darmstadt 98 0 Bayern Munich 3
VfL Wolfsburg 2 Hertha Berlin 0
Werder Bremen 0 FC Ingolstadt 04 1
Friday, September 18
Mainz 3 Hoffenheim 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Borussia Dortmund 5 5 0 0 18 3 15
2 Bayern Munich 5 5 0 0 15 2 15
3 VfL Wolfsburg 5 3 2 0 8 2 11
-------------------------
4 Schalke 04 5 3 1 1 7 5 10
-------------------------
5 Cologne 5 3 1 1 9 9 10
-------------------------
6 FC Ingolstadt 04 5 3 1 1 3 4 10
-------------------------
7 Mainz 5 3 0 2 9 5 9
-------------------------
8 Eintracht Frankfurt 5 2 2 1 12 6 8
9 Werder Bremen 5 2 1 2 6 7 7
10 Hamburg SV 5 2 1 2 7 9 7
11 Hertha Berlin 5 2 1 2 5 7 7
12 SV Darmstadt 98 5 1 3 1 4 6 6
13 Bayer Leverkusen 5 2 0 3 3 8 6
14 FC Augsburg 5 1 1 3 4 5 4
15 Hoffenheim 5 0 1 4 4 10 1
-------------------------
16 Hanover 96 5 0 1 4 4 12 1
-------------------------
17 VfB Stuttgart 5 0 0 5 5 13 0
18 Borussia Moenchengladbach 5 0 0 5 2 12 0
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation